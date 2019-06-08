{{featured_button_text}}

MOREAU -- A Hudson Falls man who is serving a prison sentence in a drug case pleaded guilty Friday to a felony attempted assault charge for an attack on another person.

Kade D. LaPointe, 20, pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree assault for a Nov. 8 incident in the town of Moreau. Police records showed he injured another person with an unspecified weapon, but the extent of the injuries and circumstances were not released by State Police.

LaPointe faces up to 4 years in state prison when sentenced July 26 by Saratoga County Judge James Murphy.

LaPointe is serving a 3-year prison sentence for selling cocaine in Washington County last year.

