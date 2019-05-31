ALBANY — A man from Hudson Falls has pleaded guilty to a federal felony drug charge for his role in the distribution of large amounts of cocaine in the Glens Falls and Lake Placid areas, federal prosecutors announced Friday.
Carlo 'Lo" Varnado, 41, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine in connection with the seizure of 8.8 ounces of the drug by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration on Oct. 9, 2017.
That cocaine was bound for Lake Placid, and investigators determined that Varnado had been selling large amounts of cocaine for distribution in Warren, Saratoga and Essex counties for at least 5 years, records show. He lived in Bluebird Apartments in Moreau at the time of his arrest.
State Police discovered the drugs during a traffic stop on the Northway in Chester that led to the arrest of Bloomingdale resident Troy N. DeLancett. A subsequent search of Varnado's apartment on Tanager Way led to the seizure of 20 grams of cocaine, $1,000 in cash and drug packaging materials, officials said.
DeLancett had been under investigation for several months at that point, with federal investigators surveilling him and Varnado and witnessing at least three drug transactions where DeLancett travelled to Warren or Saratoga counties to meet Varnado.
"DeLancett stated he has received two ounces of cocaine (from Varnado) every month for the last three years," DEA Special Agent Justin Young wrote in court records.
DeLancett, 53, pleaded guilty to a federal conspiracy charge in April 2018, and is awaiting sentencing.
Varnado faces between 5 and 40 years in federal prison when sentenced Sept. 24 in U.S. District Court. His custody status was not available Friday.
His lawyer, Matthew Chauvin, could not be reached for comment Friday.
Neither police nor prosecutors publicized Varnado's 2017 arrest before Friday's guilty plea.
