HUDSON FALLS — A Hudson Falls man faces four felony charges for allegedly selling the prescription drug Suboxone during a police investigation, police said.
Carlos Reyes, 44, was charged with two counts each of criminal sale of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a controlled substance after a multi-agency investigation, according to Hudson Falls Police Detective John Kibling.
He is accused of illegally selling the prescription anti-opioid drug on two occasions in recent months.
He was arraigned in Washington County Court and sent to Washington County Jail for lack of bail.
Hudson Falls Police were assisted by Glens Falls Police, the Washington County Sheriff's Office and Washington County Probation Department.
He is accused of illegally selling the prescription anti-opioid drug on two occasions in recent months..........................................
Funny, some days they jail you for opioids,
next day they get you for anti opioids.
They just introduced a bill for neutral opioids,
life imprisonment,
Anything to kiss up to big pharma.
