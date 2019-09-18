{{featured_button_text}}

FORT EDWARD -- A Hudson Falls man is headed to state prison for selling prescription drugs during a police investigation.

Carlos Reyes, 44, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, a felony, for selling the drug Suboxone earlier this year.

Hudson Falls Police said he sold the drug, which is used by opioid addicts, twice during the investigation.

Reyes faces a two-year prison sentence to be followed by a year on parole when sentenced by Washington County Judge Kelly McKeighan.

