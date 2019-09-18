FORT EDWARD -- A Hudson Falls man is headed to state prison for selling prescription drugs during a police investigation.
Carlos Reyes, 44, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, a felony, for selling the drug Suboxone earlier this year.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Hudson Falls Police said he sold the drug, which is used by opioid addicts, twice during the investigation.
Reyes faces a two-year prison sentence to be followed by a year on parole when sentenced by Washington County Judge Kelly McKeighan.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.