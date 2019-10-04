{{featured_button_text}}

FORT EDWARD -- A Hudson Falls man who sold prescription drugs during a police investigation is headed to prison for 2 years.

Scott M. Lemery, 39, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, a felony, for selling the prescription anti-opioid Suboxone. He was arrested in July by Hudson Falls Police after he sold the drug on three occasions.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Lemery, who has at least one prior felony conviction, faces a two-year prison term to be followed by 18 months on parole.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments