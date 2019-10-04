FORT EDWARD -- A Hudson Falls man who sold prescription drugs during a police investigation is headed to prison for 2 years.
Scott M. Lemery, 39, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, a felony, for selling the prescription anti-opioid Suboxone. He was arrested in July by Hudson Falls Police after he sold the drug on three occasions.
Lemery, who has at least one prior felony conviction, faces a two-year prison term to be followed by 18 months on parole.
