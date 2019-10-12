QUEENSBURY — A Hudson Falls man who was one of two arrested for the brutal beating of a teenager at a state recreation area last June has been sentenced to up to 3 years in state prison for the attack.
Tyler J. Yell, 25, pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree assault, a felony, for the June 20 incident at the Hudson River Recreation Area in Lake Luzerne.
The victim suffered bleeding on the brain, a broken orbital bone and broken nose when beaten during a party at the popular riverside recreation area.
The status of charges against Yell's co-defendant was not available Friday afternoon.
The arrest occurred while he was on probation for a 2017 felony burglary conviction for an attack on a man in Hudson Falls. He was subsequently sentenced to 1 to 3 years in state prison for that conviction, and faces an anticipated sentence of 1 1/2 to 3 years when sentenced Nov. 13 in Warren County.
The sentences are expected to run concurrently.
