BALLSTON SPA -- A Hudson Falls man who pleaded guilty to a felony charge for throwing fluids from a toilet at an officer at Saratoga County Jail was sentenced Tuesday to up to 4 years in state prison.

Elijah R. Tripp, 27, pleaded guilty in October to aggravated harassment of an employee, a felony, for an Aug. 2 incident at Saratoga County Jail.

He was arrested after he hit an officer with fluids he scooped from a toilet in the jail.

Tripp was in jail on charges related to the possession of a stolen car. He had a prior felony conviction that mandated a prison term if he was convicting of a subsequent felony within 10 years.

He also faces unrelated felony criminal mischief charges in Queensbury for allegedly vandalizing a car in May.

