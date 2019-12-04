ALBANY — A Hudson Falls man who sold large amounts of cocaine in the Glens Falls and Lake Placid areas was sentenced Tuesday to 5 years in federal prison, federal prosecutors announced Friday.
Carlo “Lo” Varnado, 41, pleaded guilty in May to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine in connection with the seizure of 8.8 ounces of the drug by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration on Oct. 9, 2017.
That cocaine was found during a traffic stop involving a co-defendant in Chester and was bound for Lake Placid, and investigators determined that Varnado had been selling large amounts of cocaine for re-distribution in Warren, Saratoga and Essex counties for at least 5 years, records show. He lived in Bluebird Apartments in Moreau at the time of his arrest.
Police also arrested the co-defendant, Bloomingdale resident Troy DeLancett, 53, for his role in the drug conspiracy, and he pleaded guilty in federal court as well. He is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 14 in U.S. District Court.
In addition to the prison term, Senior U.S. District Judge Gary Sharpe also sentenced Varnado to serve a 4-year term of parole after his release.
