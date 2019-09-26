{{featured_button_text}}

KINGSBURY -- A Hudson Falls man was charged with five criminal counts after a traffic stop on Martindale Avenue late Tuesday, police records show.

James M. Carlton, 38, was found to be driving under the influence of drugs with a suspended or revoked driver's license, according to State Police.

Carlton was also found to have illegal drugs, police said.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

He was charged with felony aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, misdemeanor driving while ability impaired by drugs and three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, according to police.

Carlton was released pending prosecution in Kingsbury Town Court.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
1
0
0

Tags

Load comments