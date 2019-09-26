KINGSBURY -- A Hudson Falls man was charged with five criminal counts after a traffic stop on Martindale Avenue late Tuesday, police records show.
James M. Carlton, 38, was found to be driving under the influence of drugs with a suspended or revoked driver's license, according to State Police.
Carlton was also found to have illegal drugs, police said.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
He was charged with felony aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, misdemeanor driving while ability impaired by drugs and three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, according to police.
Carlton was released pending prosecution in Kingsbury Town Court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.