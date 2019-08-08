{{featured_button_text}}

BALLSTON SPA — A Hudson Falls man faces a felony charge for allegedly throwing liquid from a toilet at a jail sergeant, police said.

Elijah R. Tripp, 27, was charged with aggravated harassment of an employee for an incident Aug. 2 at Saratoga County Jail, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office.

Police said he intentionally threw liquid from a toilet at the sergeant.

Tripp was arraigned and returned to the jail, where he has been held since last month in connection with the theft of a car that was recovered damaged in Moreau.

