BALLSTON SPA — A Hudson Falls man faces a felony charge for allegedly throwing liquid from a toilet at a jail sergeant, police said.
Elijah R. Tripp, 27, was charged with aggravated harassment of an employee for an incident Aug. 2 at Saratoga County Jail, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office.
Police said he intentionally threw liquid from a toilet at the sergeant.
Tripp was arraigned and returned to the jail, where he has been held since last month in connection with the theft of a car that was recovered damaged in Moreau.
