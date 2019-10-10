HUDSON FALLS — A Hudson Falls man faces multiple felony charges for allegedly using counterfeit $100 bills at three businesses in recent days, police said.
Anthony L. Jones, 24, was charged with three felony counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument after an investigation by Hudson Falls Police and Washington County Sheriff's Office into use of fake money at businesses in Hudson Falls and Kingsbury.
Police said he passed one at the Cumberland Farms store on Feeder Street, and tried unsuccessfully to use one at McPhee's Smoke Shop on Main Street. The staff at McPhee's called police, but the suspect had fled when officers arrived.
Hudson Falls Police identified Jones as the suspect thanks to surveillance camera videos, and Hudson Falls Police Detective Jeff Gauling and Capt. John Kibling located Jones a short time later at the Stewart's store on Burgoyne Avenue where he had an additional fake $100 bill, Kibling said.
He was also found to have the prescription drug Suboxone without a prescription, leading to a misdemeanor count of criminal possession of a controlled substance from the Sheriff's Office, police said in a news release.
Kibling said the $100 bills Jones had have shown up at other businesses in the region, and look identical to real money but have a different feel because of the paper used. They also have red stamps on them.
"It looks like it is being ordered online," he said.
Jones was arraigned and sent to Washington County Jail for lack of bail.
Kibling, Gaulin, Hudson Falls officers Brandon Burkhardt and Joe McKeever as well as sheriff's Investigator Jennifer Noble and Deputy Jason Diamond handled the case.
