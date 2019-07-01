{{featured_button_text}}

LAKE LUZERNE — A Hudson Falls man has been charged with felony assault for his alleged role in an attack that left a 17-year-old with serious facial injuries, police said.

Tyler J. Yell, 25, was charged with second-degree assault for an incident that occurred in the Bear Slides area of the Hudson River Recreation Area, according to State Police.

Police were contacted June 20 about an attack that left the teen with bleeding on the brain, a broken orbital bone and broken nose, officials said.

The teen was treated at Glens Falls Hospital and has been released. 

What led to the brawl was unclear, but State Police believe two men were involved, and a second arrest is likely. The incident happened when a group was drinking at the popular recreation area.

Yell was arraigned and sent to Warren County Jail for lack of bail.

