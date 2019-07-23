{{featured_button_text}}

ARGYLE -- A Hudson Falls man was charged with a felony and multiple misdemeanors after he was found to be driving drunk early Saturday after a hit-and-run crash, police records show.

Rahkim J. Williams, 24, was charged with drunken driving for the second time in five months when he was stopped on Route 197 just after 6:30 a.m., according to State Police.

The State Police website showed he had been involved in a "hit-and-run" crash an hour or so earlier, though details of that crash were not immediately available.

Williams was found to be intoxicated and driving without a license, which led to a felony charge of aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, police records show.

He was also charged with misdemeanor DWI.

That DWI count comes despite the fact he was charged with DWI in Queensbury in February after he was stopped for driving 94 mph in a 40 mph zone on Quaker Road, police said.

Williams was arraigned and sent to Washington County Jail for lack of bail.

