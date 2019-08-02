{{featured_button_text}}

HUDSON FALLS — A Hudson Falls man who was arrested last week after his estranged wife's home was damaged by a fire was arrested again Thursday morning after he went back to the home when he was released from jail, police said.

Steven C. Roberts, 38, was arrested after he returned to the North Street home that was damaged by a July 24 blaze and had contact with his estranged wife, according to Hudson Falls Police. He was released from Washington County Jail on bail earlier Thursday.

He told police he went there to get personal belongings, but he is barred from the home by a no-contact order of protection, Hudson Falls Police Detective John Kibling said.

That resulted in new felony charges of aggravated family offense and first-degree criminal contempt for violating the order of protection, police records show.

Those charges were filed in addition to the felony counts of aggravated family offense and criminal contempt and misdemeanor reckless endangerment that were fired after the fire that damaged the exterior of the home.

He was not accused of intentionally setting the fire, but told police he was smoking a cigarette and apparently dropped the butt among bags of refuse.

A neighbor who spotted the fire extinguished it with a garden hose before it caused major damage.

Roberts was arraigned and returned to Washington County Jail. He faces up to 4 years in state prison on each felony charge.

Hudson Falls Police officers Brandon Irwin and Brandon Burkhardt handled the case.

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime and Warren County government for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

