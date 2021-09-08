 Skip to main content
Hudson Falls Legion to remember 20th anniversary of 9/11
Hudson Falls Legion to remember 20th anniversary of 9/11

September 11 remembered in Hudson Falls

A 9/11 memorial was unveiled and dedicated in 2020 outside the American Legion hall in Hudson Falls during a ceremony to remember those who died during the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. A 2021 ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Legion hall. 

 Gretta Hochsprung

HUDSON FALLS — Larry Montello remembers exactly where he was when he heard about the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

But he is afraid others are starting to forget.

“That’s a big part of our history. It’s almost like Pearl Harbor,” Montello said. “We lost a lot of people at the twin towers, over at the Pentagon and, of course, over in Pennsylvania on the other airplane that was going for the Capitol building.”

Montello has organized a 9/11 Commemorative Service at 10 a.m. Saturday at American Legion Post 574 at 72 Pearl St. in Hudson Falls.

The event will feature a number of speakers including Gold Star mother Cindy Roberts.

The public is invited to attend the ceremony, which will also highlight local fire departments, rescue squads, the state police, the sheriff’s office and local police agencies.

Montello, an Army veteran and Fort Edward native, was working as a nurse’s aide at Fort Hudson nursing home when the terrorist attacks took place 20 years ago.

“A lot of people are forgetting what happened that day,” Montello said. “Our nation was under attack in three different spots.”

Montello said he hopes people remember not only the lives that were lost, but also the lives of the heroes who ran toward the buildings to help when others were rushing out.

During last year’s event, Montello unveiled a commemorative stone marking the events of September 11.

