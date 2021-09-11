Hudson Falls Legion pays respects to 9/11's fallen

HUDSON FALLS — Flags, wreaths, candles, speeches and song brought Hudson Falls veterans and first responders together Saturday morning for American Legion Post 574’s annual tribute to those who died on Sept. 11, 2001.

The event started in the post’s pavilion with Patriot Guard Riders lined up outside as a color guard. Larry Montello, the post’s second vice commander and event organizer, recalled working at Fort Hudson nursing home that day. When he heard the news, “I didn’t believe it,” he said. As stories of the horror trickled out of lower Manhattan, he was struck by the valor of those who responded to give aid, even at the cost of their own lives.

“We can never allow the American public to forget those who rushed in while others were rushing out,” Montello said. He thanked law enforcement personnel and first responders “who keep us protected.”

“Now what? What do we do next?” Cindy Roberts said she asked that day. Her daughter, Kristie Ann Roberts, was moved to join the Army as a medic. Roberts said she asked the same question almost 10 years later when Kristie died in the service.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Roberts joined American Gold Star Mothers Inc. and is today president of the Department of New York.