Hudson Falls Legion pays respects to 9/11's fallen

HUDSON FALLS — Flags, wreaths, candles, speeches and song brought Hudson Falls veterans and first responders together Saturday morning for American Legion Post 574’s annual tribute to those who died on Sept. 11, 2001.
The event started in the post’s pavilion with Patriot Guard Riders lined up outside as a color guard. Larry Montello, the post’s second vice commander and event organizer, recalled working at Fort Hudson nursing home that day. When he heard the news, “I didn’t believe it,” he said. As stories of the horror trickled out of lower Manhattan, he was struck by the valor of those who responded to give aid, even at the cost of their own lives.
“We can never allow the American public to forget those who rushed in while others were rushing out,” Montello said. He thanked law enforcement personnel and first responders “who keep us protected.”
“Now what? What do we do next?” Cindy Roberts said she asked that day. Her daughter, Kristie Ann Roberts, was moved to join the Army as a medic. Roberts said she asked the same question almost 10 years later when Kristie died in the service.
Roberts joined American Gold Star Mothers Inc. and is today president of the Department of New York.
“All wounds are not visible,” Roberts said. “We have learned some painful lessons on this journey. Please know you do not have to carry this burden alone. Let’s heal together.”
Representatives of the Hudson Falls, Kingsbury and Fort Edward police and fire departments placed headgear representing emergency services on the front table, lighted candles in honor of local police, firefighters, state troopers, sheriff’s department officers, and a member of the post’s American Legion Riders, and placed wreaths. Montello rang a bell in honor of the first responders who died on 9/11. Barb Neddo read “A Police Officer’s Prayer” and “A Firefighter’s Prayer.”
The ceremony moved to the post’s parking lot, where a large American flag flew from the extended ladder of Hudson Falls Volunteer Fire Department’s tower/ladder truck. The post’s honor guard fired a three-gun salute, Reggie Prouty played taps, Kelly Eustis played bagpipes and Kathy Brooks led the crowd in singing “God Bless America.”
Montello and post Chaplain Paul Patterson laid a wreath at the post’s 9/11 memorial stone.
Montello said they would normally lower the American flag to half-staff for the wreath-laying, then raise it again. But the flag was already at half-staff in memory of the 14 American soldiers who died during the evacuation of Kabul — a sign of how the events of 9/11 continue to affect the world 20 years later.