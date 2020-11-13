Hudson Falls Intermediate School staying virtual; potential Peter's Pub exposure

Hudson Falls Intermediate School in-person classes have been canceled for all of next week, school officials announced Friday afternoon.
The school district went virtual for all students on Thursday, after learning during the holiday Wednesday that two people had tested positive. The district reported to the state that one student at the Intermediate School and one student at the Primary School had tested positive.
“Due to a large number of faculty and staff under quarantine orders from the Washington County Public Health Department, Intermediate School students will remain on remote learning through Nov. 23,” Interim Superintendent Jon Hunter wrote in a message to the community.
The district delivered all of the intermediate school students’ Chromebooks to them on Friday, using the school buses.
"Fourth and fifth-grade students should check their Google Classroom Monday morning for assignments, and be ready to learn!” Hunter wrote.
Families can pick up lunches at the high school cafeteria entrance on Franklin Street every school day from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
All other students will return to their normal schedule Monday.
Peter's Pub case
A person who tested positive for coronavirus late Friday may have exposed many people at Peter's Pub on Maple Street in Glens Falls, Warren County Health Services reported.
Health Services sent out an alert Friday evening.
The person was at Peter's Pub on Nov. 8 and Nov. 10 from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Anyone who was there during those time periods is asked to monitor themselves for any coronavirus symptoms, including fever, cough, chills and loss of sense of taste and smell. People should monitor themselves for 14 days from the day they were exposed.
Those who experience symptoms should immediately contact their doctor's office, an urgent care center or their county health department. Warren County Health Services can be reached at 518-761-6580.
To get a COVID test, call the New York State COVID hotline at 1-888-364-3065.
Peter's Pub staff members were working Friday night to clean and disinfect the business. It is closed, but will reopen in the coming days. The new curfew for bars, restaurants and gyms went into effect Friday, so they must close by 10 p.m. each night.
Queensbury High School case
An individual at Queensbury High School has also tested positive for coronavirus. The person has not been in school since Monday. Health Services determined no school contacts needed to be quarantined.
“Based on their representation of when they first noticed any symptom, it was determined (Monday) was outside of their contagious period. This result came from a rapid test, and most symptomatic people in Warren County are getting rapid tests at this point, so they get results immediately,” said Warren County spokesman Don Lehman.
Prison update
More results have come back from the full testing of Great Meadow Correctional Facility and Washington Correctional Facility in Fort Ann.
At Great Meadow, there are still only three prisoners who have tested positive. There are 89 prisoners still awaiting test results; everyone else has tested negative.
At Washington Correctional Facility, every test has come back. The 16 inmates who recently tested positive are still ill, but everyone else in the prison has tested negative.
Friday's statistics
- Warren County reported three new cases, for a total 440 confirmed cases since March. There are currently 32 people sick and none are hospitalized.
- Of the three new cases in Warren County, two are still under investigation and one person caught the virus from a visitor who came from a downstate coronavirus hot spot. The visitor had close contact with residents of six counties, including Warren County, while contagious. It was one of many cases this week that required extensive contact tracing and many quarantines. Between Monday morning and Friday morning, Health Services was notified of 20 cases, and most required that level of contact tracing. At this point, Health Services is asking people who travel anywhere, even within the state, to voluntarily quarantine and get tested when they get back.
- Washington County reported five new cases, for a total of 365 confirmed cases since March, and two recoveries, for a total of 334 recoveries. There are 18 people currently ill, and none are hospitalized. The patient who has been hospitalized was discharged. Of the five new cases, one person was under quarantine after contact with a person who has coronavirus. The other four people caught the virus in the community.
- Saratoga County reported 28 new cases, for a total of 1,605 confirmed cases, and three people recovered, for a total of 1,398 recoveries. A total of 187 people are currently sick, and 14 people are hospitalized, the same as on Thursday.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, new cases include one town of Saratoga resident (for a total of four) and four Wilton residents (for a total of 14). Still ill: seven Moreau residents, four Northumberland residents, three town of Saratoga residents, two Schuylerville residents, two South Glens Falls residents and 10 Wilton residents.
- Essex County reported five new cases. There are 15 people currently ill, one of whom is hospitalized.
- Saratoga Hospital reported six coronavirus patients and Glens Falls Hospital had none.
For Thursday, the most recent day for which the following data was available:
- The Capital Region reported a total of 198 new cases, a positive test rate of 2%. The goal is to be under 1%. Every county in the region was above 1%. Warren County was at 1.8% and Washington County was at 1.6%.
- From highest to lowest: Columbia County was at 3.4% with 15 new cases; Saratoga County was at 2.5% with 31 new cases Thursday; Albany County was at 2.3% with 89 new cases; Schenectady County was at 1.6% with 26 new cases; Greene County was at 1.2% with four new cases; and Rensselaer County was also at 1.2% with 20 new cases.
- Statewide, 5,401 tested positive, an overall positive test rate of 2.65%. The hot spots had a positive test rate of 4.58% and the state without the hot spots had a positive test rate of 2.29%.
- There were 1,737 people hospitalized with coronavirus Thursday and 24 people died.
