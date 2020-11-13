Hudson Falls Intermediate School staying virtual; potential Peter's Pub exposure

Health Services sent out an alert Friday evening.

The person was at Peter's Pub on Nov. 8 and Nov. 10 from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Anyone who was there during those time periods is asked to monitor themselves for any coronavirus symptoms, including fever, cough, chills and loss of sense of taste and smell. People should monitor themselves for 14 days from the day they were exposed.

Those who experience symptoms should immediately contact their doctor's office, an urgent care center or their county health department. Warren County Health Services can be reached at 518-761-6580.

To get a COVID test, call the New York State COVID hotline at 1-888-364-3065.

Peter's Pub staff members were working Friday night to clean and disinfect the business. It is closed, but will reopen in the coming days. The new curfew for bars, restaurants and gyms went into effect Friday, so they must close by 10 p.m. each night.

Queensbury High School case

An individual at Queensbury High School has also tested positive for coronavirus. The person has not been in school since Monday. Health Services determined no school contacts needed to be quarantined.