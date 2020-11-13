Hudson Falls Intermediate School staying virtual next week

Hudson Falls Intermediate School in-person classes have been canceled for all of next week, school officials announced Friday afternoon.
The school district went virtual for all students on Thursday, after learning during the holiday Wednesday that two people had tested positive. The district reported to the state that one student at the Intermediate School and one student at the Primary School had tested positive.
“Due to a large number of faculty and staff under quarantine orders from the Washington County Public Health Department, Intermediate School students will remain on remote learning through November 23rd,” Interim Superintendent Jon Hunter wrote in a message to the community.
The district delivered all of the intermediate school students’ chromebooks to them on Friday, using the school buses.
Fourth and fifth-grade students should check their Google Classroom Monday morning for assignments, and be ready to learn!” Hunter wrote.
Families can pick up lunches at the High School cafeteria entrance on Franklin Street every school day from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Support Local Journalism
All other students will return to their normal schedule Monday.
Queensbury High School case
An individual at Queensbury High School has also tested positive for coronavirus. The person has not been in school since Monday. Health Services determined no school contacts needed to be quarantined.
“Based on their representation of when they first noticed any symptom, it was determined (Monday) was outside of their contagious period. This result came from a rapid test, and most symptomatic people in Warren County are getting rapid tests at this point, so they get results immediately,” said Warren County spokesman Don Lehman.
Prison update
More results have come back from the full testing of Great Meadow Correctional Facility and Washington Correctional Facility in Fort Ann.
At Great Meadow, there are still only three prisoners who have tested positive. There are 89 prisoners still awaiting test results; everyone else has tested negative.
At Washington Correctional Facility, every test has come back. The 16 inmates who recently tested positive are still ill, but everyone else in the prison has tested negative.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
In this Series
Coronavirus collection: Read the latest updates
-
Updated
Watch now: Gov. Andrew Cuomo's gives an COVID-19 update
-
SUNY Adirondack's campus cautiously comes alive as college begins fall semester
-
Students return to class under new COVID-19 guidelines
- 305 updates
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.