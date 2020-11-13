Hudson Falls Intermediate School staying virtual next week

Hudson Falls Intermediate School in-person classes have been canceled for all of next week, school officials announced Friday afternoon.

The school district went virtual for all students on Thursday, after learning during the holiday Wednesday that two people had tested positive. The district reported to the state that one student at the Intermediate School and one student at the Primary School had tested positive.

“Due to a large number of faculty and staff under quarantine orders from the Washington County Public Health Department, Intermediate School students will remain on remote learning through November 23rd,” Interim Superintendent Jon Hunter wrote in a message to the community.

The district delivered all of the intermediate school students’ chromebooks to them on Friday, using the school buses.

Fourth and fifth-grade students should check their Google Classroom Monday morning for assignments, and be ready to learn!” Hunter wrote.

Families can pick up lunches at the High School cafeteria entrance on Franklin Street every school day from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

All other students will return to their normal schedule Monday.

