Hudson Falls home damaged by fire

HUDSON FALLS — A home on John Street was damaged by fire Wednesday afternoon.

No injuries were reported in the blaze at 58 John St., which was reported around 12:45 p.m.

Firefighters had the fire knocked down in less than 15 minutes, but extensive smoke and water damage was reported.

The cause was not immediately available, as Washington County fire investigators were called to the scene. It was unclear how many people lived in the home, which is just west of the Main Street intersection.

Hudson Falls firefighters received mutual aid from Kingsbury, South Queensbury, Argyle, Hartford and Bay Ridge fire departments.

