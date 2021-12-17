Hudson Falls High School to host vaccine clinic on Dec. 23

HUDSON FALLS — There will be a vaccine clinic at Hudson Falls High School on Dec. 23.

The clinic will take place from 2:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the campus at 80 East LaBarge St.

The Hudson Falls event was one of 40 pop-up vaccination sites that Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Friday as the state prepares to fight the increase of COVID infections and the rapidly spreading omicron variant.

"The winter surge is in full force, but we are not defenseless. We have the tools to fight this virus and its variants: Get vaccinated, get the booster and wear a mask,” Hochul said in a news release. "We will continue working with local partners to make vaccines, boosters and testing widely available as soon possible so that all New Yorkers can protect themselves and their loved ones."

In addition, the state-run vaccination site at Aviation Mall in Queensbury offers vaccination and testing. It is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Testing is offered on Monday, Wednesday and Friday and vaccination on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

