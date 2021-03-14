Hudson Falls High School going remote for a week due to staff quarantines

After four coronavirus cases in a week, Hudson Falls High School is canceling all in-person classes until at least March 22.

The most recent case exposed so many teachers and staff that school can’t run in person because too many employees are quarantined, said Interim Superintendent Jon Hunter.

“This is a huge disappointment for us,” Hunter said in a news release. “We have maintained the highest levels of safety protocols, however a positive case can happen and all COVID events must be addressed.

"We want our students learning in our buildings. But the reality is we just don’t have the staffing to reopen safely in our high school building. Staying remote allows our faculty and staff the time to complete their quarantines, and keep our people, and community safe.”

The district cited one case, from a person who tested positive Sunday. The district had not reported on its website last week’s cases, which involved two high school students and a teacher or staff member. But those cases were reported on the state database.

While virtual school continues, buses will depart from the high school for New Visions and CTE BOCES students. Students can also pick up meals at the Franklin Street side of the high school from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. daily.