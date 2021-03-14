Hudson Falls High School going remote for a week due to staff quarantines

After four coronavirus cases in a week, Hudson Falls High School is canceling all in-person classes until at least March 22.
The most recent case exposed so many teachers and staff that school can’t run in person because too many employees are quarantined, said Interim Superintendent Jon Hunter.
“This is a huge disappointment for us,” Hunter said in a news release. “We have maintained the highest levels of safety protocols, however a positive case can happen and all COVID events must be addressed.
"We want our students learning in our buildings. But the reality is we just don’t have the staffing to reopen safely in our high school building. Staying remote allows our faculty and staff the time to complete their quarantines, and keep our people, and community safe.”
The district cited one case, from a person who tested positive Sunday. The district had not reported on its website last week’s cases, which involved two high school students and a teacher or staff member. But those cases were reported on the state database.
While virtual school continues, buses will depart from the high school for New Visions and CTE BOCES students. Students can also pick up meals at the Franklin Street side of the high school from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. daily.
Vaccine clinics
Warren County was the site of three different vaccination clinics on Saturday, with over 1,400 doses administered.
To run them all simultaneously, county officials are turning more and more to volunteers. Helping Saturday were Boy Scout Troop 2, Kiwanis Club of Glens Falls, SUNY Adirondack students and Glens Falls Ward 5 Supervisor Ben Driscoll and his family.
"This was another great team effort to help us get to our goal of 100 percent vaccination in Warren County," county Health Services Director Ginelle Jones said.
The county will schedule more clinics later in the week, once state officials tell the county how many doses it will receive.
As of Saturday, 31% of the county’s residents have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine. That’s the highest percentage among Capital Region counties and fourth highest in New York state. The statistic is even higher among adults: 37% of adults in Warren County have been vaccinated with at least one dose.
Sunday’s statistics
- Warren County reported four new cases, for a total of 2,823 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and 16 recoveries, for a total of 2,648 recoveries among confirmed cases. There are 109 people currently ill, two of whom are hospitalized. One is in critical condition, and the other is described as moderately ill. Two others were discharged.
- Washington County reported its numbers from Saturday: eight new cases, for a total of 2,183 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and 11 recoveries, for a total of 2,069 recoveries. There were 77 people ill, and four were hospitalized, which is the same as on Friday.
- Saratoga County does not report publicly on the weekend but told the state that 38 people tested positive Saturday.
- Essex County does not report publicly on the weekend but told the state that four people tested positive Saturday.
On Saturday, the most recent day this data is available:
- The Capital Region reported 172 new cases, a positive test rate of 1.3%, which decreased the weekly average to 1.7%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 0.4%, which decreased the weekly average to 1.5%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 0.7%, which decreased the weekly average to 1.6%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 1.8%, which decreased the weekly average to 2.1%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 1.1%, which decreased the weekly average to 1.8%.
- Statewide, 5,943 people tested positive for the virus, a positive test rate of 2.88%. A total of 4,486 people were hospitalized with coronavirus Saturday and 62 people died.
