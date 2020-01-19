Hudson Falls gunpoint home invasion convictions upheld by appeals court

A six-time felon from Hudson Falls man who pistol-whipped a man during a drug-related gunpoint home invasion in 2015 will serve the remainder of his 25-year prison sentence after an appeals court rejected his appeal.

Eduard J. Delbrey, 38, was convicted of felony burglary, assault and criminal possession of a weapon for a Jan. 25, 2015 attack at a Hudson Falls home. He forced his way in with a loaded .22-caliber handgun and pistol-whipped one person while threatening others. One person was seriously hurt, suffering facial fractures.

Delbrey went to the apartment to confront a person there about a belief he had stolen heroin and money from him, according to police. The gun was loaded, with a round in the chamber when Hudson Falls Police recovered it.

Delbrey, a native of New York City, filed an appeal that the Appellate Division of state Supreme Court rejected Thursday.

His lawyer, Bruce Knoll, argued that there wasn't sufficient evidence and that Delbrey's prior criminal record, shouldn't have been admissible at trial. He had five prior felony convictions for drug- and theft-related charges.