Hudson Falls gunpoint home invasion convictions upheld by appeals court

A six-time felon from Hudson Falls man who pistol-whipped a man during a drug-related gunpoint home invasion in 2015 will serve the remainder of his 25-year prison sentence after an appeals court rejected his appeal.
Eduard J. Delbrey, 38, was convicted of felony burglary, assault and criminal possession of a weapon for a Jan. 25, 2015 attack at a Hudson Falls home. He forced his way in with a loaded .22-caliber handgun and pistol-whipped one person while threatening others. One person was seriously hurt, suffering facial fractures.
Delbrey went to the apartment to confront a person there about a belief he had stolen heroin and money from him, according to police. The gun was loaded, with a round in the chamber when Hudson Falls Police recovered it.
Delbrey, a native of New York City, filed an appeal that the Appellate Division of state Supreme Court rejected Thursday.
His lawyer, Bruce Knoll, argued that there wasn't sufficient evidence and that Delbrey's prior criminal record, shouldn't have been admissible at trial. He had five prior felony convictions for drug- and theft-related charges.
The court found, though, that there was a strong enough case to justify the convictions, which included three direct witnesses and a recorded jail phone call in which Delbrey told his girlfriend "All I did was defend myself. What you want me let someone rob me? I can't just empty my pockets and walk back home. It just don't work like that."
The appeals court also found that Washington County Judge Kelly McKeighan did not err when presiding over the case, and that the 25-year sentence was appropriate.
"In view of defendant's lengthy criminal history, lack of remorse and continued denial of responsibility, we find no abuse of discretion or extraordinary circumstances warranting modification of his sentence," Appellate Division Justice Elizabeth Garry wrote.
Delbrey is being held in Lakeview Correctional Facility and is eligible for parole in 2036.
