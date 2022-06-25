Hudson Falls graduates recognize the strength of community

HUDSON FALLS — Saturday's graduation ceremony for the Hudson Falls Class of 2022 was all about recognizing the strength of their community and the relationships built within it.

In her speech, Salutatorian Nina Daley shared her wisdom on what she thinks defines success.

"It's the connections you make and the impact you have on others," Daley said to a sea of green gowns and hopeful faces looking up at her as she stood at the lectern.

Daley spoke with a kind of confidence that seemingly comes from a strong support system of teachers and mentors who care about their students.

Principle James Bennefield spoke on the connections he made throughout the years of knowing the Class of 2022.

"I am grateful that they were able to have an almost normal senior year. Seeing them smile and laugh at prom, watching them enjoy their time with their classmates brought a smile to my face," he said.

The Class of 2022, totaling about 140 students, were sophomores and juniors during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown.

Because of remote classes, Bennefield said he didn't get to know the students in the class as well as he normally would have.

"Don't get me wrong, there were times when they drove me completely crazy through their high school years, and I'm sure some of them feel the same way about me too. OK, I know some of you feel that way about me," Bennefield joked.

Scholarships totaling more than $46,000 were awarded to graduates, emphasizing the importance the Hudson Falls community places on education, Bennefield said.

The scholarship money stems from different community benefactors, such as the Ben Osborn Memorial Fund and the Elizabeth and J. Walter Juckett Award.

Hudson Falls Teachers Association spokesperson and high school teacher Jennifer French presented four scholarships in the amount of $1,200.

Valedictorian Ashlyn Hutchinson spoke on the importance of accepting help from the people around you.

"I used to think it showed weakness or an inability to ask for help," she said.

Hutchinson came close to tears during her speech when she spoke on the hardships she faced when her father fell very ill.

"I was enlightened on how I need to make every moment count," she said.

Drew Wardle is a reporter for The Post-Star. You can contact him at 518-681-7343 or email him at dwardle@poststar.com.

