Hudson Falls Central School District said they will continue to offer a half-day pre-k program, rather than a full-day option, so more students will be able to participate. Superintendent Daniel Ward said at the Tuesday Board of Education meeting that 88 pre-k students were enrolled on Friday, Sept. 8 and if the district offered full day program, the grade would have been capped at 72 students.

Although a full day pre-k program wouldn’t be something the district can offer now, it’s something they are looking into down the road.

“We would have had to deny 16 pre-K students,” Ward said. “I think our community would support a full day if we didn’t have to turn anybody away. I think the board would support a full day program if we didn’t have to turn anybody away.”

There can only be 18 students per teacher per classroom. In 2022, 96 students were enrolled and Ward said he’s spoken with Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner about being able to go to a full day program with more than 72 students.

However, if the district were to offer a full day program with more than 72 students — four classrooms full —they would need more space in the elementary school, requesting more building aid from the state.

“That would mean the state has to approve us for the appropriate building aid units so we can get state aid on that space,” Ward said. “The state picks up 12% of building aid and the community is responsible for the remaining 88%...I’m hopeful we can move the needle in the coming years.”

Board member Heidi Andrejkovics said some students have access to a full day program by splitting their days attending Washington County’s Head Start program as well as the school district.

“Families would be impacted by having to choose between the two,” she said.

Also, Ward said, Washington County has applied to the state for a full-day program that would affect all schools.