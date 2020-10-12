Hudson Falls firefighter given department sendoff to U.S. Coast Guard

HUDSON FALLS — Hudson Falls fire vehicles traveled down Main Street at noon Monday in a sendoff for one of their own — Dan Hess, who left for the U.S. Coast Guard.

Hess, a 2020 graduate of Hudson Falls High School, has been a member of the volunteer fire department for about two years and is looking forward to the next chapter of his life.

“It’s kind of been a lifelong dream for me. It all started when I was little. I kind of want to go into maritime law enforcement,” he said.

Hess said he has been boating since he was little and his family has a boat on Glen Lake.

“I love being on the water,” he said.

Hess said he likes that the Coast Guard is involved in a lot of different activities including rescue missions, drug interdiction and fisheries and wildlife management.

He is heading to an 8 1/2-week boot camp. About halfway through that training, he will find out where he is being deployed.

His mother, Andrea LaPan, had mixed emotions. She is sad to see him leave, but happy to see him take this next step in his life, she said.