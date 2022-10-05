Hudson Falls fire: Asbestos a concern at site; tenants try to find their way

HUDSON FALLS — Maple Street was shut down again Wednesday afternoon as the Hudson Falls Volunteer Fire Company doused the pile of debris that used to be an apartment building at 11 Maple St.

The building burned down Monday night and was torn down on Tuesday afternoon.

“The Department of Labor has gotten involved now, and the site now has to be capped and has to be kept wet,” Fire Chief Tom Bover said at the scene Wednesday afternoon.

Workers attached signs to the fence around the rubble warning of unsafe conditions due to a possible risk of airborne asbestos. Men in hazmat suits draped the debris with a white tarp as the fire department watered down the rubble.

A victim of the fire, Shakeela Ahmad, is still trying to process no longer having a home for her family and 6-week-old baby boy.

In a GoFundMe page created by Ahmad, she details the events of the fire.

"We lost everything in a house fire escaping with just the clothes on our backs, our dog, and our newborn son who is only 6 weeks old. After giving my newborn a bath and getting him dressed I heard someone yelling from outside to get out there’s a fire. I woke up my father-in-law and grabbed my newborn and dog and we ran out," the description reads. "My family and I would never had thought that we would be going through such a rough time right now and nothing can explain how we feel not having a home with a 6-week-old baby boy. If you have anything you would like to donate we would gladly appreciate it."

A GoFundMe page created by the sister of another young family with two adults and a child now looking for help was also started on Tuesday.

Janine Magee, a friend of the Ahmad family, has been posting on social media in search of clothes, diapers and formula anyone in the community has to donate.

Magee also said "Sara Stout and her boyfriend deserve some recognition." Stout and her boyfriend Damon Winchell were passing by when they saw the large clouds of smoke.

"As soon as we turned onto Maple Street, we saw it and he yelled 'stop the car.' He then jumped out to try and help get everyone out. I tried calling 911, but was so scared I called 9111 and it didn’t work, but at this time the people ahead of me were already on the phone with the police, so that’s when I started to record," Stout told The Post-Star on Wednesday.

She said Winchell ran into the burning building after making sure everyone was out to rescue animals from inside.

"A young woman who was uncontrollably crying said she had four cats inside, and he did not hesitate. At this time, that particular apartment was just starting to catch on fire, there was another man with him who helped flip the mattress and that’s when Damon grabbed the cats. He was only able to grab three out of four before the police told him he needed to stay out, but luckily the firefighters got the last cat," Stout said.

She added she was troubled by reports that police assisted residents in exiting the building, as she said she was on the scene for "10 minutes before any police arrived."

"I was shocked when I read that, thinking that is not true, Damon helped everyone get out," Stout said.

'He has needed help'

Angela Moses, sister of the accused arsonist, was working late on Wednesday, unavailable to comment, but shared her opinion about her brother Peter Lemery's alleged actions on Facebook.

Moses says she "promised her mother on her deathbed" if anything like this ever happened, "she would let the world know why."

"He has needed help his entire life. My brother has always physically, mentally and emotionally abused us throughout our lives. He told a therapist at 10 years old he wasn't capable of feeling anything other than anger. At 10 years old! My mother spent the last 40 years trying to get him help, help his children, and protect the entire world from his evil wrath. He was diagnosed bipolar and antisocial personality disorder, aka psychopath. He did numerous drugs, drank, stole, got arrested, beat his girlfriends, etc.," Moses' Facebook post, with the Post-Star arson article attached, read.

She goes on to say Lemery suffered from paranoid schizophrenia and had claimed to be "God, Cain and Julius Caesar." She said all of the accused's family was afraid of him.

"Every time we would have him admitted to BHU (behavioral health unit) they would keep him for a while and release him. Schizophrenic people do not take their medicine. This is a fact! When he was in there they would let him use the phone whenever and he would call and leave us angry threats and comments for calling, and they kept letting him call! My mother was so afraid of her own son she had every door and window in the house locked year round, with a security alarm, and a baseball bat, gun, and mace by her bed. BHU was told by both of us on several occasions how afraid we were, his own daughters were afraid at times and yet, they kept letting him out," Moses wrote.

She blames a flawed mental health system that kept releasing a sick person.

"This did not have to happen. He should've been institutionalized years ago but instead he was pushed aside. Feel free to share my comment with whomever you choose. It's time the world knows this hole in the mental health system is so enormous that families have absolutely no say or rights unless you can afford thousands of dollars for a lawyer and ample time missed from work for constant court dates. The mentally ill person holds all the cards," she continued.

Moses is most grateful no one was injured in the fire.

"I am incredibly sorry to all the families that lost their homes, I am just so thankful no one was injured. That has been our biggest fear for many years. I just pray now that he finally is institutionalized and receives the help he has needed for so long. Too many of us have already suffered, I really do fear next time it may be a life," Moses concluded.

Owner angry at 'the system'

Gary Sawtell, who said he was one of four owners of the property, approached a Post-Star reporter on Maple Street on Wednesday, calling the fire “extremely devastating.”

The owner, who said he was “heartbroke,” said he owned the property for almost 20 years with his wife and two other people.

“Very happy that everybody made it out,” Sawtell said. “No one was injured. I’m very thankful to God for that.”

Sawtell said he was very angry at “the system” and “bail reform.”

“The guy that started this fire, we’ve been trying to get him out for nine and a half months,” he said.

Lemery, 47, of Hudson Falls, was arrested and charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, a felony, after an investigation into the fire that displaced 15 people in seven families. He will be arraigned Oct. 12.

“He wasn’t that way when he first moved in,” Sawtell said. “As soon as he went off his meds, he became a serious problem. We’ve numerous times been to the courts for almost 10 months now trying to get him out of here.”

Another owner named Tammy, who did not want to disclose her last name, said she was part of TNT Rental LLC. She said she was “overwhelmed” Wednesday afternoon as she worked at her business Bubbles & Sun, a laundromat and tanning salon in Hudson Falls.

She noted that when Lemery first rented the apartment, he looked completely different from how he looks now.

“He was a nice, docile man. He was helpful. He was kind of normal,” she said, adding, “I guess he went off his medication, whatever that may have been. Turned into a very delusional person. He was out of his mind delusional.”

For about a year, she said, she has saved notes of phone calls, emails, messages and discussions with authorities at mental health services to try to get someone to help the man, who is now accused of deliberately setting fire to the apartment building.

“We’ve been screaming, screaming and screaming to get this man help, and they can’t help him,” Tammy said. “Nobody will help him. Even talking to you, nobody’s going to help him. He’s going to be back on the street tomorrow, and he has no place to live.”

She said she finally got to the point where she was afraid of the man. She said he was eight days away from being taken out of the apartment by the Sheriff’s Office. He was given a 30-day notice of eviction in June, she said.

“He was in the hospital, and they didn’t think he was coming back out this time. We thought finally he’s in there getting the help he needs,” she said. “Oh no. Someone at the hospital thought it was a good idea to let him out. And the day he got out he started a fire in his driveway. Cops were called. We cleaned it up and I called the hospital.”

She said she told the hospital that he was a danger to himself and to others.

The new tenants upstairs were in fear of him, especially when he was ranting and raging at night. Tammy offered to get the upstairs tenant a hotel room for the next eight days until the downstairs tenant was gone.

Tammy was on the phone with the upstairs tenant on Monday evening when the tenant reported she smelled smoke.

“The minute she opened the door all the fire alarms started going off in the apartment,” Tammy said.

Tammy got to the scene and thought the fire had been contained to the first-floor apartment. Some of the tenants were able to get their personal items and a place to stay at a hotel.

An hour later, the entire apartment building was ablaze.

“They could not put that fire out,” she said. “They had so many firetrucks. They could not put that fire out.”

She, too, thanked God that no one was hurt, but she pointed out that she, too, is a victim in this fire.

She set up a GoFundMe site to raise money for the tenants. She refunded the tenants’ rent money and security deposits, she said with tears in her eyes.

“The story needs to get out,” she said. “People will not help people with mental illness. In New York, they don’t have institutions. He needs to be institutionalized. He’s not going to be OK, and he’s going to be back on the streets here.”

She said she is afraid he will be released and come looking for his apartment.