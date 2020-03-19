Hudson Falls declares State of Emergency
Hudson Falls declares State of Emergency

From the Washington County joins Essex, Saratoga, Warren counties with confirmed cases series
Hudson Falls declares State of Emergency
HUDSON FALLS — The village of Hudson Falls has declared a State of Emergency in effect through April 3. All village buildings will be closed to the public until further notice.

The Department of Public Works, Water Department, Code Enforcement and Village Clerk’s offices will begin to operate on a modified schedule on March 23.

Water payments should be mailed to H.F. Water Dept., 220 Main St., Hudson Falls, NY 12839, or left in the dropbox located at the front entrance of Village Hall. The penalty date for water payments will be extended until April 30.

All zoning and planning board meetings are canceled until further notice.

The swearing in and budget public hearing originally scheduled for 6 p.m. April 6 has been canceled. A special meeting to present the budget has been scheduled for 4 p.m. March 23.

The public hearing on the 2020-2021 village budget will take place at 6 p.m. April 13 in the board room at Village Hall, 220 Main St., with the regular meeting immediately following. The public is encouraged to submit comments in writing.

The village will continue to update its Facebook page and website, www.villageofhudsonfalls.com.

