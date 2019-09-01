HUDSON FALLS — First-year students at Hudson Falls High School will have a slightly different experience than previous classes this year, as the school has implemented a Freshman Academy model to smooth the transition to high school for rising students.
New students had a chance to tour the school Thursday night at an orientation session and get acquainted with the program designed to function as school-within-a-school to build more cohesion between students and provide easy access to support services.
In practice, the F-Wing of the high school will host the majority of core classes for new students. All math, English and social studies classes will be in the same place, with science courses staying in the science wing of the school.
Several teachers voiced their support for the program and the underlying rationale for keeping new students together and getting them engaged with other activities outside of the classroom.
History teachers Jenn French and Deb Murphy said the academy is something they and others have wanted for a long time and they were excited to begin the program this year.
“We want a smoother transition from eighth grade to ninth grade. The odds to graduate on time are against kids who don’t succeed in ninth grade, so we want kids to build the habits and get the support they need to become successful adults,” French said.
The model presents a logistical problem for teachers who teach multiple grade levels, but Murphy said everyone volunteered to be a part of the academy and it was worth having to jump around to different classrooms during the day.
Murphy said the academy model is set up to not only support students academically, but to give them other valuable life skills to take with them into the rest of their high school careers and beyond.
The program includes regular community projects in which the entire class will participate in some sort of community service meant to increase community engagement.
Murphy said teachers at the high school formed an exploratory committee several years ago to go to other schools in the Capital Region that have adopted similar models to help design the one started at Hudson Falls this year.
French said they brought back many best practices from other districts, including the community project aspect and an incorporation of a soft-skills curriculum such as public speaking and interpersonal skills.
Science teacher Robert Livingston said he was appreciative of district administration supporting the change because it’s an intervention backed by research showing its effectiveness in increasing student engagement.
In addition to an increased interest in school, the teachers said they hope to see tangible results from the program as well such as increased attendance and passing rates.
Hudson Falls High School Principal Jim Bennefield said the idea had come back into focus recently and he was excited to get the program up and running this year.
He also referenced how big of a role a student’s first year can play in determining whether they graduate and said he hopes the program can make the transition better for students.
“We’re here to catch them before they even fall, so to speak,” Bennefield said.
Parents of incoming freshman Lisa Harrington and Michelle Oliva said they think the program will make their kids’ first year less stressful and it’s important to try all sorts of ideas to help students succeed.
They also said they hope the community projects help get students more involved in other things outside of school because that kind of engagement is important for people to learn at a young age.
“I think it will help them get to know other students more on a personal level,” Harrington said.
Lisa’s son, Liam, said he thinks the change will make coming to the high school an easier process.
“I think it’s going to be pretty good. It makes it less overwhelming,” Liam said.
