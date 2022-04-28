Hudson Falls CSD to hold budget hearing May 9

HUDSON FALLS — Hudson Falls Central School District residents will be voting on a proposed budget this year of just over $49 million.

Also on the ballot are three other items: $375,000 on four new school buses, a creation of a capital reserve of $250,000 and two trustee positions on the district's board of education.

The purchase of two 65-passenger buses and two 44-passenger buses for the special needs department is proposed. A total of 90% of the purchase would be with state aid. According to the district, this purchase will not exceed $375,000.

There are two open seats on the Board of Education. Vincent Canini is running against the president of the board, Ben Bishop, and Michael Fitzgerald is running for reelection. Board members serve five-year terms.

There will be a public hearing on the proposed budget on May 9 and voting day is May 17. Voting will take place at the high school gym from noon to 8 p.m. There is an absentee option upon request.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0