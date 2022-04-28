 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hudson Falls CSD to hold budget hearing May 9

  • 0

HUDSON FALLS — Hudson Falls Central School District residents will be voting on a proposed budget this year of just over $49 million.

Also on the ballot are three other items: $375,000 on four new school buses, a creation of a capital reserve of $250,000 and two trustee positions on the district's board of education. 

The purchase of two 65-passenger buses and two 44-passenger buses for the special needs department is proposed. A total of 90% of the purchase would be with state aid. According to the district, this purchase will not exceed $375,000.

There are two open seats on the Board of Education. Vincent Canini is running against the president of the board, Ben Bishop, and Michael Fitzgerald is running for reelection. Board members serve five-year terms. 

There will be a public hearing on the proposed budget on May 9 and voting day is May 17. Voting will take place at the high school gym from noon to 8 p.m. There is an absentee option upon request.

People are also reading…

 

Budget highlights

  • 2022-2023 proposed budget: $49,274,802
  • 2021-2022 budget: $46,300,000 
  • Spending increase: $2,974,802, 6.42% 
  • Tax levy increase: 0%
  • Transportation: $375,000
  • Capital reserve proposition: $250,000

Hudson Falls source of income

  • State aid: 69%
  • Local taxes: 26%
  • Fees/miscellaneous: 4.70%

Four areas of school spending

  • Instruction: 50.37%
  • Employee benefits: 36.06%
  • General support: 9.17%
  • Transportation: 4.4%.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fort Edward chooses new superintendent

Fort Edward chooses new superintendent

The Fort Edward Union Free School District will announce its decision to appoint Richard DeMallie as the next superintendent on Wednesday during a special meeting of the school board.

Watch Now: Related Video

100-year-old Ukraine Holocaust survivor finds refuge in Israel

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News