Hudson Falls couple plead guilty in heroin case

Jordan said the plea agreements in Washington County do not cover any possible charges related to Dean’s overdose death.

A friend of Stockwell and Hurley said that the couple’s heroin sales evolved from addiction that began when Stockwell became hooked on prescription painkillers after suffering a back injury, for which he tried to get professional help.

The friend, Eric Cavallari, said he believed any drug sales that occurred were to support their habits, not for profit.

“Mike and Jill were solid parents who gave all their time to their kids,” he said. “Mike was never into opiates until his doctor prescribed them for pain from his broken discs. They already had kids at that time, and careless doctors are pushing these pills into households like Mike’s and Jill’s. Then they (doctors) cut them off after addiction is well established.”

Jordan, though, said the evidence did not seem to show that.

“They might have been (addicts), but they were dealers first and foremost,” he said.

Hurley’s lawyer, Henry Bauer, did not return a phone call for comment Tuesday or Wednesday. Stockwell was represented by the Washington County Public Defender’s Office, which had no comment on his case Wednesday.