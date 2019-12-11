Hudson Falls couple plead guilty in heroin case

FORT EDWARD — A Hudson Falls couple who authorities said were major heroin dealers in the region and possibly linked to an overdose death pleaded guilty Friday to felony charges and are headed to prison for at least 9 years.
Michael H. Stockwell, 40, and his 39-year-old girlfriend, Jill M. Hurley, each pleaded guilty to two felony counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance, with the understanding that they receive prison sentences that range between 9 and 11 years.
Washington County District Attorney Tony Jordan said the anticipated prison sentences reflect that the couple were believed to have been large suppliers of opioids around the Hudson Falls area.
“It’s a significant sentence that shows the strength of the case and the evidence that the State Police put together,” Jordan said.
The two were arrested on May 3, after a State Police traffic stop that was part of a months-long investigation. During the stop, troopers found 450 bags of heroin.
A Washington County grand jury subsequently indicted Stockwell and Hurley for at least three drug sales, including sale of a mixture of heroin and the more powerful synthetic opioid Fentanyl.
Stockwell is under investigation by federal agencies for a possible link to the opioids that killed Angela Dean, a 40-year-old Queensbury resident who died of a suspected heroin overdose in a motel in Moreau on Jan. 3, 2018. Stockwell was the last person known to have been with her.
Jordan said the plea agreements in Washington County do not cover any possible charges related to Dean’s overdose death.
A friend of Stockwell and Hurley said that the couple’s heroin sales evolved from addiction that began when Stockwell became hooked on prescription painkillers after suffering a back injury, for which he tried to get professional help.
The friend, Eric Cavallari, said he believed any drug sales that occurred were to support their habits, not for profit.
“Mike and Jill were solid parents who gave all their time to their kids,” he said. “Mike was never into opiates until his doctor prescribed them for pain from his broken discs. They already had kids at that time, and careless doctors are pushing these pills into households like Mike’s and Jill’s. Then they (doctors) cut them off after addiction is well established.”
Jordan, though, said the evidence did not seem to show that.
“They might have been (addicts), but they were dealers first and foremost,” he said.
Hurley’s lawyer, Henry Bauer, did not return a phone call for comment Tuesday or Wednesday. Stockwell was represented by the Washington County Public Defender’s Office, which had no comment on his case Wednesday.
Both Stockwell and Hurley are being held in Washington County Jail pending sentencing Jan. 3 by Washington County Judge Kelly McKeighan.
Felony charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance are still pending against Barbara J. Englert, 44, of Kingsbury, who was arrested with Hurley and Stockwell during the May traffic stop.
