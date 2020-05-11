Hudson Falls Central School to appoint Hunter as interim superintendent

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HUDSON FALLS — The school district has selected Jon Hunter to serve as interim superintendent for the 2020-2021 school year while the school board looks for a permanent leader.

Hunter retired as superintendent of Fairport Central School District in Rochester in January 2014 and has filled in for a few local districts in the last couple of years. He served as interim superintendent in Lake George from July 2016 through December 2016 and as interim superintendent in South Glens Falls from January 2018 through June 2018.

Hunter is expected to be appointed Tuesday at the school board meeting. He will be paid $575 per day. Since he is a retired administrator, the district will not have to provide health insurance benefits to him nor pay into the retirement system on his behalf.

Hunter will begin work Aug. 1.

Current Superintendent Linda Goewey is retiring July 31 after five years of leading the district and 35 years in education overall. She said in a news release she looks forward to working with Hunter to ensure a smooth transition.