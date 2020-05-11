Hudson Falls Central School to appoint Hunter as interim superintendent

HUDSON FALLS — The school district has selected Jon Hunter to serve as interim superintendent for the 2020-2021 school year while the school board looks for a permanent leader.
Hunter retired as superintendent of Fairport Central School District in Rochester in January 2014 and has filled in for a few local districts in the last couple of years. He served as interim superintendent in Lake George from July 2016 through December 2016 and as interim superintendent in South Glens Falls from January 2018 through June 2018.
Hunter is expected to be appointed Tuesday at the school board meeting. He will be paid $575 per day. Since he is a retired administrator, the district will not have to provide health insurance benefits to him nor pay into the retirement system on his behalf.
Hunter will begin work Aug. 1.
Current Superintendent Linda Goewey is retiring July 31 after five years of leading the district and 35 years in education overall. She said in a news release she looks forward to working with Hunter to ensure a smooth transition.
Board President Benjamin Bishop said Hunter was selected because of his extensive and successful experiences as an interim superintendent. Bishop said the board decided to go with an interim for the whole school year to give the district more time to conduct a thorough search. It would have been difficult to find a permanent leader to start in July in the time since Goewey announced her departure this past January.
“We felt it was rushed and didn’t feel confident that we could accomplish the result that we wanted,” he said.
For example, if the district hires a person that is a sitting superintendent, that person would typically have to give 60 days’ notice to their current employer.
Bishop said this extended time to find the next superintendent will allow teachers, community members and all of the district’s stakeholders to have their voices heard in the search process.
“The superintendent has a substantial impact on our school community for years to come,” Bishop said in a news release. “We want to give ourselves the time to find the right person, and allow our entire school community input on that decision.”
Hunter said he was excited about the opportunity.
“I look forward to working in a small school district with a strong culture of community and commitment to all students,” Hunter said in a news release. “Change of leadership is not easy for any school community. But by working and learning together we can build on the success of the past, maintain a strong district, and transition to the new superintendent in 2021.”
Hunter said the COVID-19 pandemic will present new fiscal and instructional challenges that he believes the district is ready to handle.
“We will need to construct a multi-year fiscal plan to address the financial fallout,” Hunter said. “And we will need to continue to identify high expectations for students and options for all to be successful.”
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.