Hudson Falls appoints Whitty as new middle school principal

HUDSON FALLS — The Hudson Falls Central School District has promoted Will Whitty to serve as the new principal of the middle school.

Whitty has spent the last two years as assistant principal. The Hudson Falls Board of Education made the appointment during a special meeting on Friday.

Whitty said he looked forward to the opportunity to continue to build relationships with the students, families, community and the staff in Hudson Falls.

“In my time as a coach, a technology teacher, and now an administrator, I learned that in order to get kids to want to be here, to want to learn, you have to get to know them first and understand their situations. If you want to optimize learning, it starts with people and relationships,” he said in a news release.

Whitty credited his uncle, who was a technology teacher, for inspiring his career.

“For as long as I can remember, anytime you would speak with him, he had another story about his students’ accomplishments and classwork,” said Whitty. “He never talked about his bad days or displeasure with his job. For me, I knew I wanted a job that made me feel the same way.”

Whitty was a technology teacher for 11 years before moving into administration for the last four years.