The public is invited to watch demonstrations of working dogs at an event called, Canines Crossing at the Park, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Hudson Crossing Park.
Kate Morse, director of the park, said this is the third year of the event.
There will be all sorts of dog demonstrations for the public to watch. Organizations participating include the Lower Adirondack Search and Rescue, the Saratoga County Sheriff's K9 unit, the Newfoundland Club, Therapy Dog International's Glens Falls chapter, Saratoga County Animal Shelter and Canine Companions for Independence.
Some dogs will also perform on agility courses.
There will also be food from Wild Dogs food truck, children's crafts, veterinarian help, storytelling and many opportunities to pet dogs.
Attendees are welcome to bring their own dogs, according to a news release.
For more information or to volunteer, go to hudsoncrossingpark.org, call 518-350-7275 or email Morse at kmorse@hudsoncrossingpark.org.
