Hubbard Hall hosts Black Lives Matter rally, vigil

CAMBRIDGE — Song, poetry, and drumming in honor of Black lives brought close to 60 area residents Sunday evening to the lawn behind Hubbard Hall, in a tent most recently used for Hubbard Hall’s summer Shakespeare production.
“There’s a group in Cambridge trying to honor and remember Black lives lost,” said Sara Diane Nolan, one of the organizers of the rally and vigil.
Several protests have been held in the area, but “we wanted to find an opportunity separate from protests where people could come together,” she said. “Hubbard Hall Projects,” the local community arts organization, “wanted to be involved.” The group donated funds so the performers could be paid, she said.
Chris and Stephanie Nolan Parker, who also helped to put on the event, brought their baby, Memphis.
“There’s a group in Cambridge dedicated to bringing education, awareness and policy change to this place,” Chris Nolan Parker said. “The group has put some effort into holding this space for Black folks who were killed, in honor of their family and friends.”
Group members assembled about 50 luminaries with photographs of people killed in racial violence, set out with vases of cut flowers, glitter, and poems.
In his opening remarks, David Snider, Hubbard Hall Project’s executive director, pointed out that Washington County is 94 percent white.
“How did that happen?” he asked. It’s important to know the area’s history to understand why the Black population is so small, he said.
Singer and retired educator Mary Nell Morgan Brown said she moved to the area from “down South. The main difference is that it’s colder and not everybody looks like me — but you’re all my sisters and brothers.” She called on “the spirit of our saintly brother, John Robert Lewis,” and urged the crowd to “get into good trouble and vote like you never voted before.” The audience joined her in the choruses of “Keep Your Eyes on the Prize” and “We Are Climbing Jacob’s Ladder.”
Men at the event kept a heckler, a man in an American flag shirt and carrying a large stick, at the edge of the crowd. The man, who lives in the village, gave his name as “Joe Blow” and said he came because “I was invited” to the advertised event.
Poet Dee Collins admitted the noisy confrontation was affecting her concentration, but went on to recite several of her poems from memory. She concluded a poem about “angry Black women,” including Harriet Tubman, Sojourner Truth and Shirley Chisholm, with “You’re going to be glad someday I was angry enough to change the world,” and received prolonged applause.
Drummer Otha Day, a frequent presenter at Hubbard Hall, led a silent beat to the words “Together we breathe” for eight minutes and 46 seconds, the length of time it took George Floyd to suffocate.
“I want you to reflect on what that really means,” he said. It’s important to hold conversations about race, gender, and gender expression, he said, but he also helps people enjoy.
“Make it your mission in life to help everyone find joy,” he said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.