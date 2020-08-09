Hubbard Hall hosts Black Lives Matter rally, vigil

“How did that happen?” he asked. It’s important to know the area’s history to understand why the Black population is so small, he said.

Singer and retired educator Mary Nell Morgan Brown said she moved to the area from “down South. The main difference is that it’s colder and not everybody looks like me — but you’re all my sisters and brothers.” She called on “the spirit of our saintly brother, John Robert Lewis,” and urged the crowd to “get into good trouble and vote like you never voted before.” The audience joined her in the choruses of “Keep Your Eyes on the Prize” and “We Are Climbing Jacob’s Ladder.”

Men at the event kept a heckler, a man in an American flag shirt and carrying a large stick, at the edge of the crowd. The man, who lives in the village, gave his name as “Joe Blow” and said he came because “I was invited” to the advertised event.

Poet Dee Collins admitted the noisy confrontation was affecting her concentration, but went on to recite several of her poems from memory. She concluded a poem about “angry Black women,” including Harriet Tubman, Sojourner Truth and Shirley Chisholm, with “You’re going to be glad someday I was angry enough to change the world,” and received prolonged applause.