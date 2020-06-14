Hovey Pond playground to be done by July

QUEENSBURY — After a rough start due to the pandemic, the Hovey Pond playground is nearly done.
It will be ready to open in about three weeks.
Gurney Lane pool and town ark summer programs are opening too, on July 6. People can register for programs starting Monday.
"We're going to have a great summer," said Assistant Parks and Rec Director Lori O'Shaughnessy. "We are so thrilled to be able to offer programming."
All participants will have to wear masks and have their temperature taken at the start of each session.
"We are socially distancing everybody," O'Shaughnessy said. "We have reduced the capacity of our programs, we're bringing in hand-washing stations. I feel really good about it. We are acting in a prudent manner."
The Hovey Pond playground will open as soon as it's done, which should also be in the first week of July.
It was designed to be fully accessible for all children, replacing a wooden accessible playground at Freedom Park on Glenwood Avenue. That playground was demolished as costs mounted for its constant repair. The wood was deteriorating after years of use.
The new playground is almost three times the size of the one at Freedom Park. And unlike Freedom Park, it is surrounded by grass with plenty of space to play. The Freedom Park location was squeezed between buildings, with only enough room for a parking lot and playground.
Contractors are now pouring a rubberized surface through the entire playground. That surface is smooth, which makes it easy for wheelchairs and walkers to roll, and soft enough to protect children when they fall. Wheels can bog down on traditional playground surfaces like mulch and sand.
Park officials have learned from Freedom Park’s rubberized surface.
“This one’s not going to be black," said Parks and Rec Director Steve Lovering. “It’s going to be colorized so it’s not so hot.”
The new playground is also made of plastic instead of pressurized wood.
“The new materials will make it much safer and easier to maintain,” he said.
It will be surrounded by a four-foot-tall fence, with two gates: one at the foot path and one at the parking lot entrance.
While work was going on this spring, it appeared that contractors would finish but the town wouldn’t be able to open the playground because of coronavirus. As recently as early this week, playgrounds and pools could not open until Phase 4, which the region may reach in early July.
But this week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that towns could open their playgrounds and pools if there were no local infection spikes nearby.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.