 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Hovey Pond gardens need volunteers

  • 0

Gary and Lorraine Mikutel, the owners of Sprinkles Ice Cream Shoppe in Queensbury, and some of their employees volunteered Wednesday morning to help maintain the floral gardens at Hovey Pond Park.

Sprinkles also held a fundraiser concert Tuesday night for “The Friends of Hovey” fund.

Master gardeners Tom and Suzanne O'Dea have been maintaining the gardens at Hovey Pond Park in Queensbury since 2009, but more volunteers are needed to help from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays. 

Gretta Hochsprung writes features and hometown news. She can be reached at 518-742-3206 or ghochsprung@poststar.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fake endorsement video raises a stir in Assembly race

Fake endorsement video raises a stir in Assembly race

Republican state Assembly candidate David Catalfamo said it was meant as satire when he paid “Real Housewives of New York” star Dorinda Medley to record a fake endorsement video of Democrat opponent Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake.

Watch Now: Related Video

This wearable human-machine interface could be the future of devices

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News