Hovey Pond gardens need volunteers

Gary and Lorraine Mikutel, the owners of Sprinkles Ice Cream Shoppe in Queensbury, and some of their employees volunteered Wednesday morning to help maintain the floral gardens at Hovey Pond Park.

Master gardeners Tom and Suzanne O'Dea have been maintaining the gardens at Hovey Pond Park in Queensbury since 2009, but more volunteers are needed to help from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays.