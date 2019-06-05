GLENS FALLS — A proposal to build a 29-unit apartment building on Cooper Street for the homeless and mentally ill hit a potential snag as an attorney for Miller Mechanical Services Inc., which is opposed to the site for the project, has appealed a decision by the city’s code enforcement officer that the use is permitted in the zone.
The Planning Board on Tuesday tabled the application in order to get legal opinions on questions that have been raised and to have the Warren-Washington Association for Mental Health provide additional information about environmental contamination that was cleaned up at the property.
Attorney Nathan Hall told the Planning Board on Tuesday that he has filed an appeal to the Zoning Board of Appeals, challenging the determination by the Code Enforcement Office that the apartment building is a permitted use.
“We’re not anti-homeless. It’s not a not-in-my-backyard situation. We’re here because we have significant concerns about this project as presented,” he said.
His main concern is this project is not an appropriate use in the light industrial zone. He cited the city’s code that states that further expansion of residential uses should be discouraged in the light industrial zone.
Hall acknowledged that multifamily housing is a permitted use.
“Just because it's permitted means it should be allowed? I would say no,” he said. “This is a 29-unit facility here that is going to be expansive and change the entire character of the neighborhood.”
He also believes that the project is too large for the lot when the other structures and paved areas are taken into account.
“We believe it may exceed the 50% limit,” he said.
A May 20 letter from City Clerk Robert Curtis to Mayor Dan Hall points out that there is a discrepancy in which the parcel at 50 Cooper St. is listed as residential in the tax map, but Curtis said there has been no change in that zoning of the city since the adoption of the 2001 zoning code.
“It is my belief that the R1B zoning designation was entered into the real property system for 50 Cooper St. instead of (light industrial) and the error was not immediately detected,” he wrote, according to the letter, obtained by The Post-Star through a Freedom of Information Law request.
In his appeal letter, Nathan Hall, the lawyer, also points out that some services for occupants of the apartment complex would be offered at the site, which he suggests would meet the definition of a health care institution and not just an apartment complex.
Miller Mechanical owner Elizabeth Miller had been interested in the 47-50 Cooper St. property to expand her business, but did not purchase it. At the time, she has said she was busy working on the Park Street Theater project in downtown Glens Falls.
First Ward Supervisor Jack Diamond said he shared the concerns about whether this is a permitted project.
“It hasn't been determined yet whether this needs a use variance,” he said.
Diamond, a former Glens Falls mayor, said the city’s comprehensive plan and code have made it clear that light industrial use was to be encouraged.
He said a light industrial use would generate more in taxes than a $5,000 payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement that the Association for Mental Health has agreed to pay. The combined tax rate for school and city and other entities is about $44 per $1,000 of assessed valuation. He said that makes the city very anti-competitive in attracting new residents.
“People are not buying properties in the city of Glens Falls. They are looking at other areas because of the high tax rate,” he said.
Attorney Stefanie DiLallo Bitter, representing the Association for Mental Health, said she has not seen the appeal. However, she said she was aware of the objection to the zoning of one of the parcels.
In cases where there is a dispute, Bitter said the city code provides the code enforcement officer with the ability to determine the zoning.
“That's exactly what the applicant has relied on for this project,” he said.
Other concerns expressed about the project include stormwater runoff.
Cooper Street resident Wayne Barber said there is a lot of water on his property.
“I've got about 150 feet of my land that I can't use,” he said.
His wife, Mary Barber, worried about the type of people living in the facility.
“I have a 7-year-old granddaughter that I have to worry about if somebody goes off their meds and flips out,” she said.
Project engineer Tom Jarrett said that the applicant’s job is not to make the stormwater situation worse.
“We’re not generating any more water on this site than falls on it right now. It just needs to be managed,” he said. “We need to create areas to hold it and infiltrate.”
Other residents spoke in favor of the project. Resident Stephen Baratta said this project would help the most stigmatized, vulnerable and disenfranchised residents, who are already living here.
“The answer to this situation is not a bus ticket out of town, which in the past is what they always got,” he said.
Resident Don Franks, who mediates small claims, said a lot of them originated as landlord-tenant disputes.
“Increasing the number of low-income housing units would alleviate that problem and would allow courts to tend to more important business,” he said.
Planning Board member Rachel Murray said she wanted to hear more about the remediation of environmental contamination.
“We want to be 100 percent that in 10 years we’re not going to have an issue with that soil in there,” she said.
Jarrett said the remediation was not done by the state Department of Environmental Conservation, and assessment of the property was done by a third party. He would submit the documents, he said.
In addition, the board has to make a submission for architectural review.
Board Chairman Dan Bruno said the public hearing will be kept open and the board will continue its deliberation at its July meeting, with a possible vote at the August meeting.
