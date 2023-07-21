GLENS FALLS — Zoning board members approved setbacks for a pair of buildings that developer Chris Patten wants to build on Washington Street between Bay and Harlem streets.

Patten is proposing a two-floor, eight-unit apartment complex for 3 to 5 W. Washington St. A larger two-floor building with 20 units would run adjacent to Harlem Street, with 38 parking spots behind it.

The city’s zoning code requires buildings to be set 15 to 20 feet from the property line, but Patten and his company Patten Property Management LLC won approvals for as little as a few feet from property lines.

The decision came over the concerns of the Congregation Shaaray Tefila, the Jewish community on Bay Street next door. The Congregation’s president Mark Hoffman said they are not in favor of the eight-unit building as it blocks the view of Washington Street. The setbacks would be five feet from the Congregation’s property line. Hoffman said he believes the building will also impinge on safety of their community if there were a hate-related shooting.

“It’s real. It’s a real problem. We’ve already been threatened. A man several years ago was arrested for making a threat to the Jewish institutions in our city,” he said.

Patten said he looked for suitable property for his project.

“I’ve learned to reach out to the city and see what their needs are before I actually go looking for parcels. I reached out to the mayor, Jeff Flagg in the Economic Development (department) and asked what parcels you see that could potentially be developed into something that could help you guys,” Patten said during the zoning board meeting.

In 2021, Patten attempted to develop a parcel at the corner of Bay and Glen streets over the objections of then-Mayor Dan Hall and the city administration. The parcel is undeveloped and sits across Bay Street from City Park. The city has since negotiated with the owners of the property to buy the land and expand City Park. The property cannot yet be subdivided from the rest of 333 Glen St. and transferred because of issues of back taxes.

Flagg presented the possibility to combine the two parcels owned by Peter and Suzanne Hoffman of Glens Falls Associates LLC and Travelers building, Patten said.

Patten has completed a 20-unit project on Union Street, the project he took on after his attempt at Bay and Glen, and said all the units were filled within two weeks of it being completed.

When he listed the possibility of single-bedroom apartments, he said he had over 1,500 clicks on the advertisement.

“You have a demand of people who want to be here,” he said.

Apartments are likely to run around $1,000 a month, the same as his Union Street property, and include amenities such as washers, dryers, granite counter tops, and more. The next phase will be presenting a site plan review at the city’s Planning Board meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 2 at 4:45 p.m. on the third floor at City Hall.