Housing Authority donates playground equipment to Abraham Wing School

GLENS FALLS — The Abraham Wing School playground project took a huge leap forward this month with the donation of playground equipment from the LaRose Gardens housing complex.
“So this is actually going to happen, I think,” laughed Jody Pratt, a fifth-grade teacher and co-president of the PTA. “We’re in that ‘It’s going to happen’ phase.”
Normally, a playground renovation would be funded through a school building project and taxpayer dollars, explained Brian George, the principal and superintendent of the Abraham Wing school district, more formally called the Glens Falls Common School District.
“Even though the playground is old, there’s nothing structurally wrong with it, so it’s kind of hard to justify putting it out and using taxpayer dollars,” George said.
Instead, the Abraham Wing PTA has been raising money to replace the school’s aging playground equipment for 10 years and has raised about $20,000 through a basket raffle, scarf sale, cookie dough sale and bake sales, as well as donations from the Glens Falls community.
It’s difficult for a small school district to raise the funds needed for such a project, Pratt said.
There are only about 100 families in the K-6 district.
Support Local Journalism
The latest donation of the 4-year-old equipment from LaRose Gardens — which would have cost the school about $100,000 in price and labor — was made possible through a joint effort by Robert Nemer, Miller Mechanical, Glens Falls Superintendent of Public Works Joe Girard and IBS Septic.
The donated piece was removed from LaRose Street this month and is being stored until it can be installed at the school. LaRose Gardens is an apartment complex operated by the Glens Falls Housing Authority, and the current buildings there will be demolished to make way for a redesigned complex.
The school PTA utilized a matching grant secured by the school gym teacher to purchase smaller pieces of the same playground equipment.
“So we took our $20,000 and said we’re going to spend it,” Pratt said.
Those new pieces of playground were delivered this week and are being stored down the street at The Post-Star until they can be installed.
The playground project has been falling into place a little bit at a time. The project is now in the hands of an architect, who will design the new playground incorporating the new equipment. Then the school may need state Education Department approval.
In the meantime, the PTA is looking for more volunteers to remove the old playground equipment and footings and the stone surfacing, which will be replaced with grass. And fundraising is ongoing.
Donations can be mailed to: Abraham Wing Playground Project, 120 Lawrence St., Glens Falls, N.Y. 12801.
“This really was a miracle to pull all of this off with many people to thank,” Pratt said in an email, adding, “It’s amazing with the pandemic what people are willing to do to feel something positive.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.