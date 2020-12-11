Housing Authority donates playground equipment to Abraham Wing School

The donated piece was removed from LaRose Street this month and is being stored until it can be installed at the school. LaRose Gardens is an apartment complex operated by the Glens Falls Housing Authority, and the current buildings there will be demolished to make way for a redesigned complex.

The school PTA utilized a matching grant secured by the school gym teacher to purchase smaller pieces of the same playground equipment.

“So we took our $20,000 and said we’re going to spend it,” Pratt said.

Those new pieces of playground were delivered this week and are being stored down the street at The Post-Star until they can be installed.

The playground project has been falling into place a little bit at a time. The project is now in the hands of an architect, who will design the new playground incorporating the new equipment. Then the school may need state Education Department approval.

In the meantime, the PTA is looking for more volunteers to remove the old playground equipment and footings and the stone surfacing, which will be replaced with grass. And fundraising is ongoing.

Donations can be mailed to: Abraham Wing Playground Project, 120 Lawrence St., Glens Falls, N.Y. 12801.

“This really was a miracle to pull all of this off with many people to thank,” Pratt said in an email, adding, “It’s amazing with the pandemic what people are willing to do to feel something positive.”

