GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls Housing Authority residents have shown flexibility and patience during a joint venture redevelopment that started in December 2020.

Just within the last few weeks, over 24 residents have been moved back into their original apartments following renovations that include new flooring, windows and more.

The Housing Authority partnered with Wilder Balter Partners Inc. and Duvernay + Brooks to redevelop its former 306-unit public housing program into 313 units among four sites in Glens Falls and Hudson Falls.

“We partnered with developers and through syndicators enlisted investors to renovate these buildings in conjunction with New York state and Citibank to bond the renovations,” Glens Falls Housing Authority Executive Director Cherie Kory said.

Renovations and funding

The redevelopment efforts tackled the demolition and new construction of LaRose Gardens in Glens Falls and the rehabilitation of Earl Towers in Hudson Falls and Cronin High Rise and Stichman Towers in Glens Falls. Collectively the project cost was $69 million.

LaRose went from being a 50-unit family development to offering 54 new family units. The LaRose apartments were originally constructed in 1969.

Some of the seniors residing in Earl, Cronin and Stichman follow guidelines of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Rental Assistance Demonstration, or HUD RAD. The three towers were formerly 256 units serving seniors and will be 259 units upon completion.

“This is a demographic that is well into their 80s and some 90s battling with disabilities — both physically and mentally. It’s our older vulnerable population,” Kory said.

HUD RAD is a tool to preserve and improve public housing properties, according to the HUD website. The program is to address the $26 billion nationwide backlog of deferred maintenance.

Housing is subsidized through the federal government, and the state also contributes to the costs of running the Housing Authority.

Kory said the federal government has been paying attention to the homeless population, especially after the pandemic.

“We are subsidized, so the actual rental of the unit is subsidized by the federal government. The improvements here were bonded by New York state through the Housing Community Redevelopment,” she said. “New York state plays a role in the form of grants but those grants are specific and not like the federal government where appropriations for the past 57 years have been funding this housing.”

Reviews and relocation

During the time of construction, to be finished this December, residents have been temporarily relocated to other apartments within the Housing Authority. While some remain in temporary apartments, others have been able to move back into their former and newly renovated homes.

David Wade, a resident of Cronin High Rise, has been a Housing Authority tenant for three years and was previously a resident of Fort Edward.

“I found the Housing Authority through my health care manager. I had prior apartments, but I had a lot of health issues and when my dad passed I couldn’t afford the house,” he said. “I never knew this place existed and I’ve been blessed to be here.”

“They saved me.”

Wade said the renovation process was not much of an issue to him and when he was able to return to his home, he felt like royalty.

“They redid everything and it seems like I am in another apartment. It was hard at first moving and all of that, but after everything was moved in and done I sat there like a king,” he said.

Kory explained the elaborate relocation process for the complexes, saying that it might have been a bit easier if the project was renovating one building at a time, rather than all four at once.

“We just had 24 people relocated back into their homes in Stichman Towers. In our towers, we created vacancies so when construction began, we did the renovations floor by floor for Cronin and Earl. Once we accumulated 12 vacancies, which is the entire floor, we relocated from the top of the building down,” she said. “We relocated those residents into the vacancies and construction began on that floor.”

Currently in Stichman, floors one thorough six have been completed and contractors are in the final stages on the remaining floors.

“In about three more weeks we are going to level out on both sides with construction, scoot the folks on the north side to the newly renovated south side, and construction can have full control of the north side,” she said.

Bonnie Armstrong, the commissioner of the Housing Authority’s Residents Advocacy Board, was an employee for the Housing Authority for over 23 years. Now residing in Cronin, she fields residents’ complaints and touches base with the office staff often.

Armstrong said that the GFHA has been a blessing for her since the start. One of her most recent complaints ended in a petition about having two different types of windows that was planned into the redevelopment.

“One of the tenants came up to me and asked what I thought about getting a petition out about the windows and I told her that she should talk it over with Cherie (Kory, the authority’s executive director),” she said.

Small and strong staff

With four buildings all being in different phases of construction at the same time, Kory said managing it all has been a double-edged sword. She took on the project that was spearheaded by her predecessor, Bob Landry, now a Glens Falls Common Council member.

“The residents have been so gracious and have had so much confidence in the GFHA staff that they have contributed a great deal to keeping the whole process seamless,” she said.

The project was also ongoing during the pandemic, showing the Housing Authority’s ability to adapt to sudden changes. One change was the need for a package room because mail deliverers were not able to enter the building under COVID protocol.

Staff also focused on providing nutrition to residents during a time of minimal contact.

“Throughout the pandemic we were recognized by the Salvation Army, Thomas egg farm, FedEx and UPS. We stayed open. Initially, it was close everything down and we lost public transportation. We lost the cab service, so we started bringing those services into our buildings and that’s where the Salvation Army played a role. The Comfort Foods organization and others were gracious enough to continue delivering,” she said.

Kory said the project has been a copious amount of work by all 12 staff members in the GFHA office on Ridge Street.

Employee Stephanie Nasr said that working with Duvernay + Brooks and Wilder Balter Partners Inc. was a new experience and the developers were astounded to hear how close the staff is with residents.

“We know every resident by face and name, so they were pretty amazed by that interpersonal connection with each resident,” she said.

Kory added that it’s great to see the dedication the staff has for the community.

“Our staff is fully invested in our community. I don’t know if it’s a rare breed or not and it’s hard to say because I don’t look beyond what occurs in these offices. I just am fortunate enough to experience it with my co-workers,” she said.

What’s to come

With project completions being projected for December of this year, some other works in progress for the Housing Authority involve education for residents.

“It’s getting our base to know what it is to budget, to have the life skills to maintain a rental relationship. To progress into a first-time home buyer program,” Kory said.

When talking about things to come this year, she referred back to the demographics they serve and said they want to keep providing what the older, low-income and disabled population needs.

“Enabling them to find those transportation needs, advocate with the city and public officials is something we want to focus on this year. The wonderful organizations like the Glens Falls Senior Center, the Conkling Center, Hudson Falls Senior Center, we want to keep those relationships open and those services,” she said.