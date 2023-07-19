Registration has opened for Warren County’s next household hazardous waste collection event, scheduled on Aug. 26, 2023. Warren County residents who would like to get rid of hazardous materials can do so at Queensbury Highway Department, 742 Bay Road, Queensbury, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Registration is required and is open to Warren County residents only. Complete registration online at warrencountyny.gov/residents/waste, by mail or in person at Warren County DPW, 4028 Main Street, Warrensburg, N.Y., 12885, or by fax at 518-623-2772.

Among the items accepted at the event:

Household cleaners, pesticides and other chemicals.

Antifreeze.

Pesticides.

Latex paints.

Fluorescent light bulbs

Overseen by Warren County Department of Public Works, residents will be able to safely dispose of materials such as at no cost.

Not accepted:

Gasoline.

Munitions.

Automotive oil.

Batteries.

Asbestos.

Pharmaceuticals.

Infectious waste.

Tires.

Those wishing to dispose of oil-based paints, primer and stains can do so through the PaintCare program at select paint retailers year-round. Find local sites here.