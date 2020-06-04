House destroyed in Cossayuna fire

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

GREENWICH — A home was destroyed Wednesday during an early-morning fire in the hamlet of Cossayuna.

The call came in around 3 a.m. and the Cossayuna Volunteer Fire Department responded to a 3 a.m. call of a house fully engulfed in flames on Ferguson Road, a dirt road adjacent to the Carter’s Pond Wildlife area.

The residents of the house were able to get out of the structure. The firefighters fought the fire from the outside. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown, said Fire Capt. John Solan.

Firefighters from Hebron, Salem, Argyle and Greenwich as well as Easton Greenwich EMS assisted at the scene. The departments helped haul water to the scene with a tanker shuttle. Hartford Fire was on standby.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Nancy Quell and Ed Holland, who lived in the home for 20 years. Also living there was Quell’s son, his girlfriend and her three children. Those wishing to donate go to to https://bit.ly/2AGIGfk.

The page, which has already raised almost $2,600, describes the family as active animal control officers who give their time to help mistreated animals.

The family's dogs escaped, but a few farm geese died in the fire.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 0