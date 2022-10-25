Hotel occupancy decreases as short-term rentals increase in Warren County

QUEENSBURY — Warren County’s new tourism director said hotel occupancy in the county was down this summer compared with previous years, but short-term rental property demand was up.

“I’ve talked to members of the business community and there was a little bit less of a demand (for hotel rooms), particularly in the July, August and September time frame this year, which is concerning,” Alfred Snow told the Warren County Tourism Committee in his report at a meeting on Monday.

Snow said despite the decrease in hotel occupancy during this time, revenues continued to increase. He suggested the economy played a role in the number of hotel guests decreasing.

“In July, when gas prices were the highest, people just were not traveling as far, or as much,” he said.

However, the demand for short-term rentals increased during that same time. Snow said both the revenues from the rentals properties, as well as the average daily rate, increased over the three-month span.

Other county news:

Of the 41 resolutions passed by the Warren County Board of Supervisors on Friday, 23 of those came out of the Finance Committee. Chairman Craig Leggett presented brief descriptions of the resolutions including the approval of funds for Ice Castles to return to the Charles R. Wood Park in the village of Lake George this winter. Funds for renovations to the Sunnyside Adult Home were also among the resolutions from the committee, as well as four resolutions regarding American Rescue Plan Act fund appropriations. The 21 recommendations recently made by the ARPA committee, including five from EMS squads, will be voted on by the full board on Nov. 4, due to a delay in preparation of the resolutions.

Despite some pushback from board members on the idea of a mandate, the Board of Supervisors passed a resolution to require additional diversity, equity and inclusion training for county employees. The training will be introduced at the beginning of 2023.

Stony Creek Town Supervisor Frank Thomas informed the board that five candidates were interviewed for the county administrator position. The Personnel Committee will meet Wednesday to discuss which of the candidates will be invited for a second interview.