The Gazetos family, owners of New Way Lunch, will be featured on an episode of America’s Best Restaurants Roadshow on July 12 at their Glens Falls location.

America’s Best Restaurants will be filming on location from 2 to 5 p.m. to highlight the history, dishes, and the special place the restaurant plays in the community, according to a news release from ABR on June 27.

Chief Operating Officer Doug Smith said that the episode will be a reflection of more than just the food; it’s about the story of how New Way came to be.

“It’s not all about the food; you’ve got all kinds of food shows out there. We want to focus on the food, but what it’s really about is the story. Because we focus on independent restaurants, that seems to be the one point of differentiation for the independent mom-and-pops versus the big boys with gigantic ad budgets,” he said.

New Way has been serving up homemade hot dogs since 1919 and has expanded to three locations in the area. The hot dog remains a pork-and-beef dog, specially made for the restaurant, and served with mustard, onions, and the special “dirt dog” meat sauce on a steamed bun.

The restaurant started as a quick, inexpensive option for the nearby mill workers needing a hot lunch during the workday. Now the eateries are run by the third and fourth generation of the family who started it all at the original Glens Falls location, the release said.

Smith added that they premiere the episodes on the restaurants’ social media pages as a way to generate views for the business, rather than on ABR. He said the purpose of the show has always been about attracting people to the places the show visits.

“We’ve filmed over 900 episodes in two years and people go to our YouTube channel and ask why we don’t have a whole lot of followers or viewers,” he said. “That’s not what we’re after.”

After being closed for two years during the pandemic, the Glens Falls location underwent major renovations and also began selling at retail the meat sauce in jars without the full ingredient list, as it’s a secret. Over the years the menu has expanded to include hamburgers, salads and other items.

This was one of the reasons the show chose New Way Lunch.

“With the opportunity that they were a little bit more niche in with the sauce, canning it and they don’t share the list of all the special ingredients because they don’t want everyone to know what it is, that was a really unique angle,” he said. “The other part is about how it’s just family. Being in their third and fourth generation is something you don’t see that a lot anymore.”

The restaurant’s finished episode premiere date will be announced on their Facebook page and will be featured on America’s Best Restaurants’ website.