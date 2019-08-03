GLENS FALLS — Like any competitor, Jonathan Bolton, better known as "Johnny the Machine," has been training for the New Way Lunch hot dog eating contest on Saturday for several days.
"I lower all my carbs, work out and eat salads," said Bolton on Saturday afternoon outside the famed hot dog restaurant on South Street, just an hour before the big match, carrying a $500 cash purse. "I'm ready to eat."
Bolton says he can easily down the New Way Dirty Dogs, confident he'll win with 70 or 80 of the infamous special sauce, onion and mustard-topped dogs.
"I hold the record for 56 in one minute, 36 seconds," he said.
The hot dog eating contest, part of Saturday's New Way Lunch Block Party that closed off South Street between Glen and Elm Streets, is one of many slated events in celebration of the eatery's 100th year in business.
"It's been in my family all these years," said Nick Gazetos on Friday. "My grandmother worked for 65 years."
Gazetos, who runs the Glens Falls location, said they were counting on about 2,000 for the party, serving hot dogs for $1.
"From 5 to 5:30 (p.m.), the hot dogs will be five cents a piece," said Gazetos.
But hot dog aficionados weren't waiting for the five cent dogs, and by 3:30 p.m., just 30 minutes after the event kicked off, there was a line of about 50 at each of two hot dog stands that were putting out the dogs in seconds from ordering.
Longtime employee James Kassebaum laughed when asked about how many they had already served.
"I wish I could count that high," he said, laughing.
A century ago, Gazetos' great-grandfather, John Floro, who had traveled from Greece to New York City, started New Way Lunch in August 1919. And while it has changed and grown, it remained within the family.
On Saturday, Wil Trombley of Glens Falls said he could easily eat four. And along with friends, they all agreed the secret to their goodness is in the secret sauce that people have been trying to figure out for years.
Trombley brought his 1928 Ford to the block party, which featured at least 10 vintage cars.
Trombley said he bought the chassis for his car 18 years ago in Albany and has since completely restored it.
The East End Boys and Dirt Cheap played old rock and roll for the event.
