Hospitals sound alarm over lost revenue during pandemic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

Local hospitals say they are hemorrhaging revenue as the coronavirus pandemic stretches on.

As hospital administrators continue to sound the alarm and underscore what they describe as a critical need for federal aid, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik is calling for funding allocated by Congress to be disbursed in a way that takes into account the needs of rural hospitals.

During a call with reporters on Thursday, Stefanik said she has spoken with U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Deputy Secretary Eric Hargan and asked that the department update its formula after the first round of funding from the $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act didn’t meet the current needs of rural hospitals.

“We are waiting to hear back, but they agreed that it would be updated to take into account where we are today, which hospitals were hit hardest, rural hospitals specifically and what their needs are,” she said.