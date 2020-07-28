Hospitals seeing creep upward in COVID patients

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Glen Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Although recent coronavirus cases started with young people and people able to travel, hospitals are beginning to see an increase in very sick patients.

For the first time since April, Glens Falls Hospital reported having three coronavirus patients and Saratoga Hospital reported four Tuesday. That is a significant jump, but both hospitals could handle many more patients without becoming overwhelmed.

Hospitalizations are the last segment of the state’s early warning system that tracks control of the virus. When cases spike, regions can shut down. The region is not at close-down status, but counties in the region have also posted worryingly high infection rates among those tested in the last week.

Glens Falls Hospital had been reporting zero patients almost every day since June 16. Saratoga Hospital had no coronavirus patients from June 12 to July 7.

Statewide, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday that the numbers look “very good.”

Statewide, only 81 people are intubated in a hospital because of coronavirus. That’s the lowest number of intubations since March 15.

“When the intubations went up, it signaled the number of deaths would increase,” Cuomo said.