Hospitals put up tents, drive-thrus for COVID-19 testing

On Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order allowing the state to increase hospital capacity to prepare the state's healthcare system to handle the potential influx of patients.

According to a news release, the state will organize the National Guard and work with building unions and private developers to find existing facilities — such as dormitories and former nursing homes — that can be converted to medical facilities.

The State Department of Health is also suspending regulations to allow existing hospitals to increase space and capacity.