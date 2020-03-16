Hospitals put up tents, drive-throughs for COVID-19 testing

Wide-scale testing for COVID-19 has begun, but locals cannot get tested without a doctor’s note.

Glens Falls Hospital has three stations set up for testing for COVID-19. There is a drive-up for people who are not seriously ill, and two other testing areas in a trailer and inside a red tent, which was set up on Sunday.

“We wanted to make sure people do not get cold outside. It expands our capacity. We can do medical screenings,” said hospital spokesman Ray Agnew.

At Saratoga Hospital, tests are also being performed inside a tent.

No one can get a test without being screened by a medical provider first. They will need a prescription from a doctor, nurse practitioner or physician assistant, or an order from Public Health.

Results are not immediate. The test will be run at Wadsworth labs and the result will be sent to the ordering provider. In case of a positive result, county Public Health will contact the patient.

Agnew said the hospital has not had to bring on any additional staff, but is handling the crisis with its current employees.

Testing is also taking place at urgent care centers and Hudson Headwaters Health Network, Agnew said.