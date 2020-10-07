Hospitalizations increasing in hot spots

Hospitalizations are up 13 percent in just two days, and the hot spots around the state must be controlled quickly, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a conference call Wednesday.

“The increase in hospitalizations, we’re seeing in the hot spots,” he said. “Spread is inevitable if we do not control the hot spots.”

People protested Tuesday night into Wednesday morning after he announced that, in a hot spot, no more than 10 people could attend a religious event. Jews were particularly incensed, because Shemini Atzeret, an important religious holiday, is Saturday.

Cuomo said he would not loosen the restrictions.

“There are facts, even if they’re unpleasant,” he said, adding that local governments should have enforced rules about masks, social distancing and limits on mass gatherings at religious events all summer. “Now we see more people going to the hospital from these communities. So who was helped from these communities (by the lack of enforcement)?”

