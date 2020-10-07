Hospitalizations increasing in hot spots

Hospitalizations are up 13 percent in just two days, and the hot spots around the state must be controlled quickly, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a conference call Wednesday.
“The increase in hospitalizations, we’re seeing in the hot spots,” he said. “Spread is inevitable if we do not control the hot spots.”
People protested Tuesday night into Wednesday morning after he announced that, in a hot spot, no more than 10 people could attend a religious event. Jews were particularly incensed, because Shemini Atzeret, an important religious holiday, is Saturday.
Cuomo said he would not loosen the restrictions.
“There are facts, even if they’re unpleasant,” he said, adding that local governments should have enforced rules about masks, social distancing and limits on mass gatherings at religious events all summer. “Now we see more people going to the hospital from these communities. So who was helped from these communities (by the lack of enforcement)?”
Also on Wednesday:
- Warren County reported five new cases, for a total of 375 confirmed cases since March. Four of the five caught the virus from a household member. Contact tracers are still working to determine the source of the fifth person’s infection. There are currently 29 people ill, and no one is hospitalized.
- Washington County reported two new cases, for a total of 300 confirmed cases since March. One of the cases involved a person who had been in a Fort Edward school, and the school closed early to begin contact tracing and cleaning procedures. All students will stay home for virtual learning Thursday. One Washington County case recovered, for a total of 274 recoveries. There are 13 people currently ill. The person who has been hospitalized was discharged, and no one else is hospitalized.
- Saratoga County reported 11 people tested positive, for a total of 1,119 confirmed cases since March. Thirteen more people recovered, for a total of 1,030 recoveries. There are 72 people currently ill, six of whom are hospitalized.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, there were no new cases Tuesday. Still ill: one Corinth resident, six Moreau residents, one town of Saratoga resident, two South Glens Falls residents and four Wilton residents. Recovered: one Northumberland resident, four South Glens Falls residents and two Wilton residents.
- Essex County reported no new cases. Four people are still hospitalized.
- Saratoga Hospital reported two coronavirus patients, after two others were discharged. Glens Falls Hospital did not report.
The Capital Region reported a total of 52 new cases, a positive test rate of 0.9%. Those figures were from Tuesday, the most recent day for which data was available.
Greene County continued to post the highest positive test rate, at 6.6% Tuesday with 13 new cases. Also above 1% were Warren County, at 1.5%, and Albany County at 1.1%. The goal, to control the virus, is to stay under 1%.
Statewide, 1,360 people tested positive Tuesday, the most recent day for which data was available. That was a positive test rate of 1.25%. The hot spots averaged a positive test rate of 5.1%, a slight decrease from Monday, and the rest of the state without the hot spots had a positive test rate of 1.05%.
There were 748 people hospitalized throughout the state with coronavirus Tuesday, and eight people died.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
